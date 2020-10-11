NSAA State Softball Parings/Brackets
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–The Nebraska School Activities Association over the weekend released pairings for the State High School Softball Tournament that starts this Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Smith Complex in Hastings.
Five immediate Lincoln metro teams are competing.
In Class A, Lincoln East is a No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Omaha Marian in the opening round. No. 6 seeded Lincoln Southeast plays No. 3 North Platte and No. 2 Lincoln Southwest squares off against No. 7 Bellevue East in the 11:30am games Wednesday.
In Class B, Norris is a No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Grand Island Central Catholic in the 2pm Wednesday matchup. In Class C, No. 7 seed Malcolm will play No. 2 seeded Fairbury in the 9am game Wednesday.
Click the link to see the full brackets: State Softball Pairings.