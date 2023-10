HASTINGS–(KFOR Oct. 13)–Due to poor weather conditions in the Hastings area, the NSAA State Softball Tournament has been postponed Friday with the tournament resuming Saturday at 11am out the Smith Softball Complex.

That’s according to a news release late Friday morning from the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Championship games in Classes A, B and C will be played Monday at Claussen (clawson) Field in Omaha.