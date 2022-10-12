KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

NSAA State Softball Tournament Scoreboard

October 12, 2022 1:25PM CDT
Share
NSAA State Softball Tournament Scoreboard
Malcolm's Emma Brown hurls a pitch against Central City in the opening round of the Class C State Softball Tournament on Wednesday in Hastings. (Rob Kelley/Alpha Media Lincoln)

Wednesday Games

First Round

Class A

Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Marian
Lincoln East vs. Millard South
Papillion-LaVista vs. Elkhorn South
Papillion-LaVista South vs. Gretna

Class B

Blair 6, Waverly 4
Grand Island Northwest 9, Seward 0, 5 innings
Bennington 10, Elkhorn 4
Wahoo 14, Scottsbluff 13

Class C

Malcolm vs. Central City
Yutan/Mead vs. Polk County
NEN vs. Wahoo Neumann
Milford vs. Hastings St. Cecilia

Lincoln News