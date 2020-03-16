NSAA Suspends High School Sports Practices, Competitions
LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 16)–Effective Monday, March 16 all NSAA activity practices are suspended until Monday, March 30 and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.
As more information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.