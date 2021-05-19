NSAA Votes To Add Girls Wrestling As A Sanctioned Sport In 2021-22
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–Girls wrestling will be sanctioned in Nebraska, starting next school year.
The Nebraska School Activities Association’s Board of Directors on Wednesday morning voted 8-0 to sanction girls wrestling starting in the 2021-2022 school year. It was added as a winter sport this school year and it allowed the option for girls to participate in both the school’s boys and girls lineup during regular season contests only.
The NSAA added girls wrestling in May 2020 as an emerging sport, but not sanctioned. This past season was used to see if participation numbers grew enough to support a girls only season.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the number of participants in girls wrestling grew by almost 28% between 2018 and 2019.