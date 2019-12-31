NSEA Addresses In-School Violence
(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2019) The Nebraska State Education Association enters the new year thinking about the growing problem of in-school violence against students and educators.
On Thursday, NSEA President, Jenni Benson, shares information from a survey of members regarding violent student behavior which has threatened the safety of educators and/or their students. Best practices for addressing the issue will also be discussed.
