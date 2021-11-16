NSEA Executive Director Steps Down, Citing Family Health Reasons

(KFOR NEWS November 16, 2021) Nebraska State Education Association Executive Director, Maddie Fennell, is stepping down for family health reasons and the NSEA Board has named its Director of Advocacy, Trish Guinan, as her replacement.
Guinan, a 43-year member of the NSEA, who taught mathematics at the secondary and college levels, began her association work as a field representative for members in 1996, becoming Director of Member Rights in 2000, and Director of Advocacy in 2012.
Fennell, a National Board Certified Teacher and the 2007 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, has served as NSEA Executive Director since 2017.
“I am very grateful for the faith that the Board of Directors and our NSEA members have placed in me during my time as executive director,” said Fennell. “Unfortunately, the continued health needs of my husband, my son and other members of my family require more attention than I can give while also fully executing the responsibilities of Executive Director. I have been a member of the NSEA since 1986, and I will continue my support of the important work done by the incredible members, leadership, and staff of the Association.”
“The Board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind Maddie’s desire to step down and we wish her and her family the very best for the future,” said Jenni Benson, NSEA President. “I know our members join me in thanking Maddie for her service to the Association. She has been a strong advocate for children, public school employees and our public schools.
“The Board’s selection of Trish Guinan as the new executive director means a smooth transition in which we will not miss a beat in advocating for and supporting our members. This is particularly important given the challenging time educators and education support professionals are facing with the pandemic and all the issues surrounding it. Trish brings significant expertise and experience in working for our members and with school district officials to address these concerns.”
While teaching, Guinan also served as the Fremont Public Schools Staff Development Coordinator. Prior to joining NSEA as a staff member, Trish was a building representative, negotiator, vice president, president for the Fremont Education Association. She also served as Vice President of NSEA’s Metro District Board of Directors and was a delegate to the NEA Representative Assembly and the NSEA Delegate Assembly.
READ MORE: Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Adoption Month In Nebraska