NSEA Launches “Public School Proud” Campaign

(KFOR NEWS August 29, 2022) The Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA) has announced the launch of an outreach campaign that highlights how public schools are providing opportunities for all students and the power of public education to transform lives and create a more just and inclusive society.

The “Public School Proud” campaign features Nebraska public school graduates sharing stories of how their teachers influenced them — and how that success now benefits their communities. Nebraskans throughout the state are featured.

NSEA President Jenni Benson said the campaign was made possible by a grant from the National Education Association. Launching this fall, the five-week television, radio and digital campaign entitled “Public School Proud” will also encourage the audience to visit NSEA.org/Proud and NSEA’S social media channels to show support for public education by sharing their own success stories.

The goal is to advance a culture of racial and social justice by improving educational opportunities for all students and building respect for the worth, dignity and equality of every individual in our diverse society, Benson said. “NSEA is a leader in promoting and protecting quality education for all students in Nebraska. Sharing public school success stories serves to emphasize NSEA and its members’ dedication to providing all students with access to a great public education.”

Benson added that this is an important time to remind Nebraskans about the value of public education, as some private school advocates are denigrating public education and increasing efforts to divert state tax dollars away from public schools and into private schools.