NSP Finds Over 360 Pounds of Pot During Weekend Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Patrol seizure of 368 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Seward County on Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Courtesy of NSP)

GOEHNER, Neb. –(NSP News Release April 22)–More than 360 pounds of marijuana was found by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Goehner in Seward County, where a man from Indiana was arrested.

A news release from the State Patrol says a trooper saw an eastbound Dodge Ram not staying in its lane. During the traffic stop, the trooper could smell marijuana coming from the pickup.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 16 large trash bags containing marijuana in the cargo area. The total weight of the marijuana was 368 pounds.

The driver, Bradley Wooten, 37, of Carmel, Indiana, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Wooten was lodged in Seward County Jail.