NSP Handles Over 250 Weather-Related Calls During Thursday’s Winter Storm

Photo provided by the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17)–More than 250 weather-related incidents were handled by the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday, as a strong winter storm affected many areas of the state.

Troopers helped with 249 motorist assists and responded to 20 crashes on Thursday, the vast majority of which occurred in the eastern Nebraska. There were no life-threatening injuries reported in crashes investigated by NSP on Thursday.

“This storm brought some higher-than-expected snowfall totals in areas that usually get heavy traffic,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “While our troopers did respond to a high number of motorist assists, the number of property damage or injury crashes was kept low thanks to many people making the decision to stay off the roads.”

As a reminder, the State Patrol says travelers can stay up to date on road conditions by going to 511.Nebraska.gov or the 511 app before traveling. If you were to ever need assistance on the road can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.