NSP Helicopter Helps Find Drug Suspect In South Lincoln
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS April 22, 2020) The NE State Patrol helicopter helped Lincoln Police search for a drug suspect Tuesday afternoon in south Lincoln.
During the Noon hour, LPD went to the 1200 block of Hill Street on a report of a car with its doors open and someone inside honking the horn for several hours. Officers found 29 year old, Mariah E. Rodriguez in the front passenger’s seat.
41 year old, Randy D. Whiteley, walked up with the car’s ignition key and tried to lock the doors. When officers asked Whiteley to step back, he left. Officers confirmed Rodriguez had an outstanding arrest warrant. When they searched the car, they found .9 grams of methamphetamine and 2 loaded syringes in the glove box. At this time, Whiteley returned, and because he had the vehicle’s key and appeared to be in possession of the vehicle, officers tried to arrest him. Whiteley ran through residential backyards near South 12th and Hill streets.
Officers set up a perimeter, NSP’s helicopter searched from above, but it was in the 2800 block of South 14th Street where Whiteley was found in a small attic crawl space. Officers discovered that Whiteley had tried to enter and successfully entered a number of residences trying to escape police.
Whiteley went to jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance (F), 2 counts of Criminal Trespass (M), Criminal Mischief (M), Resisting Arrest (M), and Fail to Obey Lawful Order of a Police Officer (M). Officers arrested Rodriguez for Possession of a Controlled Substance (F).
