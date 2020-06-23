      Weather Alert

NSP Report Says Former Husker Maurice Washington Reported Missing Last Week

Jun 23, 2020 @ 5:13pm

According to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol, former Husker running back Maurice Washington has been missing since Friday.

He is described as a 20-year-old, 6-foot-tall, 190-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000; or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-877-441-LOST (5678) or 402-479-4086.

In California earlier this year, Washington served time after pleading “no contest” to revenge porn related charges. His release date at the corrections department was listed as March 20.

