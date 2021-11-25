NSP: Suspect with gun shot by State Trooper after struggle

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nov. 25 2021 – KOLN) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.
According to Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force was responding to a Crime Stoppers tip and made contact with a man who was inside a vehicle. A Trooper saw that the person had a handgun. There was a struggle outside the vehicle between the Trooper and the man. The Trooper fired his gun and struck the man. Investigators believe the Trooper fired the only shot.
The man was transported with a gunshot wound. His current condition isn’t known.
The Trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident further.