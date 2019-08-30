NSP Troopers Find 17 Pounds of Meth in Vehicle near Gretna
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine during an investigation near Gretna.
Troopers observed a suspicious GMC Safari, Thursday, at a gas station at the I-80 exit at mile marker 432. Due to the proximity of the vehicle to I-80, a focus of high-intensity drug trafficking enforcement operations, troopers began to investigate.
During the investigation, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the GMC Safari. Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered 17.2 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the dash of the van.
The two occupants of the van, Jose Ortiz-Figueroa, 52, and Ana Maria Murguia-Salonio, 51, both of Mexico, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Both were taken to Sarpy County Jail.
