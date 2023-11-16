NSP Troopers Seize 100 Pounds of Marijuana in I-80 Traffic Stop

YORK–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A 50-year-old man from California is in a Nebraska jail cell, after the Nebraska State Patrol found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop just before 7 o’clock Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near York.

A trooper saw a Nissan Sentra driving on the shoulder of I-80 near mile marker 353. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed one duffle bag and several trash bags containing packages of marijuana.

The total weight of the packages was 100 pounds.

Arrested was Enrique Alcala Zavalza of Woodland, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was lodged in York County Jail.