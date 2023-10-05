NU Board of Regents Support Memorial Stadium Renovations

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday morning voted 8-0 to consider a proposal that would include renovations to Memorial Stadium.

Last week, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released details of the plan in further modernizing 100-year-old Memorial Stadium, which includes the demolition of South Stadium to make way for chair-back general seating, make ADA upgrades throughout the stadium, along with equitable and affordable access for all fans and dedicated space for students.

The $450-million project will also be paid equally with about $225-million in private funds and other funding sources, including up to $50-million from the University of Nebraska’s internal lending program.

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare said during Thursday’s meeting with the project approval, it would allow ADA projects to start right away. The Athletic Department would then have to come back before the Board of Regents for intermediate design approval.

There were concerns from Omaha Regent Barbara Weitz, who said she’s concerned about approving $450-million without hard plans to review right away. Plus, the timing is poor with a $58-million shortfall on the academic side.

“I question whether $450-million will be the end cost of this building. That’s just my personal opinion,” Weitz said during discussion.

But NU President Ted Carter says no shovels will be put to dirt until money is raised “or in hand.”

Among the renovation plans would be demolishing South Stadium and replace it with chair-back general seating, while ADA upgrades would be done stadium-wide. Completion of the entire stadium renovation project is targeted for July 2026, with occupancy to follow that August.

If approved, work could begin in January 2025.