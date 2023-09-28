NU Board of Regents to Consider Memorial Stadium Renovation Plans

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 28)–Big plans have been released in further modernizing 100-year-old Memorial Stadium at a cost of $450-million, which includes the demolition of South Stadium to make way for chair-back general seating, along with equitable and affordable access for all fans and dedicated space for students.

The project will also be paid equally with about $225-million in private funds and other funding sources, including up to $50-million from the University of Nebraska’s internal lending program. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will consider the renovation plans at their meeting Oct. 5 in Omaha.

Completion of the entire stadium renovation project is targeted for July 2026, with occupancy to follow that August. If approved by the Board of Regents, the demolition process for South Stadium could start as soon as January 2025.

Below is a list of what the renovation plans include.

· South Stadium demolition and replacement with chair-back general seating.

· New chair-back seating in West and East stadiums.

· 360-degree main-level concourse connection and 270-degree upper-level concourse connection.

· Concession upgrades, refurbished menu options and added points of sale throughout the stadium.

· Restroom modernization throughout the stadium.

· Academic curriculum space, with specific uses guided by UNL’s academic leadership.

· Enhanced student life amenities.

· ADA upgrades throughout the stadium.