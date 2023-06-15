NU Budget Includes Budget Shortfall, Small Tuition Increase

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–The University of Nebraska will need to address a $58-million budget shortfall by the end of the 2024-25 school year, while advancing its highest priorities of affordability, academic competitiveness and operational efficiency, under a recommended 2023-24 budget released Thursday by President Ted Carter.

A minimal tuition increase will keep Nebraska as one of the more affordable institutions. The increase would amount to less than $300 more over the school year for most undergraduates who pay full price. It’s the first tuition increase since the 2020-21 school year.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents plan to consider the upcoming budget at their meeting next Thursday.