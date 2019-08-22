NU President Opens Nominations for Presidential Medal of Service
University of Nebraska Interim President Susan Fritz announced Thursday that she is inviting nominations for the second annual Presidential Medal of Service, a statewide honor that celebrates Nebraskans’ promotion of the impact the university and higher education have on economic growth and social well-being.
The medal is the highest honor the university president can bestow on a community member.
All Nebraskans are invited to submit nominations by filling out an online form available here. Nominations are due Sept. 27th.
“The University of Nebraska has a long tradition of providing affordable, excellent education to our 52,000 students and the people of the state,” Fritz said. “That momentum would not be possible without the countless Nebraskans who are willing to lift up their voices in support of their university and all of higher education.”
Nominees should be Nebraskans who have made significant contributions in supporting a strong University of Nebraska and promoting the vital role that higher education plays in building the state’s workforce and quality of life.
