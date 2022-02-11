      Breaking News
NU Regents Approve of Policy Change To Allow Alcohol Sales On Campuses

Feb 11, 2022 @ 11:25am
Regent Tim Clare (l), N-U President Ted Carter, Regents Chair Bob Phares, Corporation Secretary Phil Bakken, and Regent Jim Pillen (R)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 11)–The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday approved of a change in policy to allow the sale and serving of alcohol on its campuses.

It doesn’t automatically open up the beer taps at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Haymarket Park or install them at Memorial Stadium. The change allows the president and chancellors to study and develop places or occasions on where alcohol can be served.

President Ted Carter said Friday that if alcohol were to be served at Memorial Stadium, it wouldn’t be this fall. Secondly, Carter said any proposal to do so, it would be brought back before the Board of Regents in order for it to possibly go into effect.

The Regents also approved of alcohol sales for the upcoming Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena Mar. 5 through 6.

