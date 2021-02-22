NU/Wisconsin Volleyball Match Time Changed For Saturday
Courtesy of 1011now
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics)–This Saturday’s Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball match in Madison, Wisconsin will now begin at 8 p.m. CT.
The match had been set for a 7 p.m. start time on the Big Ten Network, but because of some rescheduling of Big Ten men’s basketball games, the Huskers and Badgers will now begin an hour later at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. The match will also be streamed on the FoxSports.com platform and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.
The Huskers and Badgers will also play on Friday night. That match will begin at 7 p.m. CT on BTN, FoxSports.com and the Husker Sports Network.