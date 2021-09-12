Number of COVID cases drops within LPS

LINCOLN (Aug. 12, 2021 – KFOR) – After Lincoln Public Schools reported their highest COVID-19 case count of the school year two weeks ago, the numbers declined last week, with almost 75 fewer students testing positive and nearly 400 fewer students in quarantine.
According to the LPS online dashboard, just over 100 students tested positive for COVID last week, down from 173 students the week prior. 1,052 students were in quarantine last week, also down from two weeks ago when 1,436 students were in quarantine.