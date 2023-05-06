Numerous Streets To Temporarily Close May 6 And 7 for Marathons

(KFOR May 6, 2023) Residents are reminded that numerous streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close May 6 and 7, for the Lincoln Mayor’s Run, Marathon, and Half Marathon. More than 6,500 in-person and virtual runners will participate in these races.

The Mayor’s Run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6 on the south side of the state Capitol. The Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon will begin at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at 14th and Vine streets and end at Stadium Drive and “T” Street. The route and additional information are available at lincolnmarathon.org.

The Lincoln Police Department will control intersections along the race route. The public is advised to be prepared for traffic delays along the route. Spectators are encouraged to attend the event and support the runners along the route and at the start and finish lines this year.

Saturday, May 6 closures from 7 to 11 a.m. include:

“K” Street between South 14th and South 16th streets

South 16th Street between “K” and “H” streets

“H” Street between South 14th and South 16th streets

South 14th Street between “H” and “K” streets

Goodhue Boulevard between “H” and “G” streets

Lincoln Mall between South 13th and South 14th streets

Closures from 8 a.m. Saturday May 6 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7 include:

North 14th Street between “W” and Vine streets

Stadium Drive between “T” Street and Salt Creek Roadway

Sunday, May 7 closures from 6 to 11 a.m. include:

Vine Street between North 14th and Antelope Valley Parkway – full closure

19th Street between Vine and “R” streets – full closure

“R” Street between 19th and 16th streets – full closure

17th Street between “Q” and “R” streets – full closure

16th Street between “R” and South streets – full closure

South Street between South 16th Street and Sheridan Boulevard – eastbound closure only

Sheridan Boulevard between South and Calvert streets – eastbound closure only

Calvert Street between Sheridan Boulevard and South 48th Street – eastbound closure only

South 48th Street between Calvert Street and Nebraska Parkway – full closure

South 40h Street between Nebraska Parkway and Gertie Avenue – Full Closure

South 33rd Street from Nebraska Parkway and Pioneers Boulevard – Full Closure

Pioneers Boulevard between South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway – full closure

South 27th Street between Nebraska Parkway and Woods Boulevard – full closure

South 20th Street between Nebraska Parkway and Harrison Avenue – full closure

Harrison Avenue between South 20th and South 10th streets – full closure

10th Street between Harrison Avenue and “R” Street – northbound two-lane closure

Sunday, May 7 closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. include:

10th Street between “R” and “T” streets – full closure

Salt Creek Roadway between Stadium Drive and North 14th streets – eastbound one lane closure

Capitol Parkway between “J” and “A” streets – eastbound one lane closure

Normal Boulevard between “A” and South 56th streets – eastbound one lane closure

Normal Boulevard between South 56th Street and Holmes North Shore Road – eastbound full closure

There will be limited access to Holmes Lake Park between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.