NU’s Carter Approved As Ohio State’s Next President

NU President Ted Carter briefs reporters on his budget proposal at Varner Hall June 15, 2022. (Courtesy of NU Communications)

LINCOLN–(Nebraska Examiner Aug. 22)–For what may be a bit of a surprise, University of Nebraska president Ted Carter has been approved to become the next president at Ohio State University.

The OSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved of Carter at their Tuesday afternoon meeting. He will begin the job on Jan. 1, 2024.

Carter was going to receive a $144,000 bonus after getting a positive evaluation of his work for the 2022-23 school year. That included boosting a private fundraising campaign to raise $3-billion and securing more state funding.

Carter, a former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and a vice admiral, has been NU’s president since January 2020.