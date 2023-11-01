NW Lincoln House Fire Tuesday Evening Considered an Arson

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 31)–A fire broke out Tuesday night inside a house in the 2400 block of NW 44th Street and fire investigators are handling it as an arson case.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman on Wednesday morning said neighbors called it in, where one of them also grabbed a garden hose to put water on the fire. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the walk-out basement area and got it under control in a short amount of time.

Lierman says people living there were out of town at the time of the fire. About $165,000 damage was done and the fire investigator found suspicious burn marks.