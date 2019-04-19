NW Lincoln Traffic Stop Leads To Three Meth-Related Arrests

Three people were taken to jail on drug-related charges after investigators found meth during a traffic stop Wedneday night at 7th and Superior. According to police, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force said three people were in the vehicle and the driver had a scale with white powder on it. Over 11 grams of methamphetamine was located in separate bags, police said, each weighing roughly .5 grams. Letia Rodriguez, 25, Loukas Ganow, 23, and Matthew Tatum, 44, were all arrested by police.

