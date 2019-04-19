NW Lincoln Traffic Stop Leads To Three Meth-Related Arrests

Matthew Tatum (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Letia Rodriguez (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Loukas Ganow (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Three people were taken to jail on drug-related charges after investigators found meth during a traffic stop Wedneday night at 7th and Superior. According to police, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force said three people were in the vehicle and the driver had a scale with white powder on it.  Over 11 grams of methamphetamine was located in separate bags, police said, each weighing roughly .5 grams.  Letia Rodriguez, 25, Loukas Ganow, 23, and Matthew Tatum, 44, were all arrested by police.

ALSO READ: Two arrested after drug warrant was served at NW Lincoln home.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Warmer Weather Brings An Anticipation Of A Sharp Rise In Larcenies Two Arrested After Drug Warrant Served At NW Lincoln Home LPD Investigating Money Stolen From McDonald’s Safe Electrical Fire Does Minimal Damage To Southwest Lincoln Home 1,000th Water Well Capped in Malcolm UNL’s Big Red Blitz Schedule Released