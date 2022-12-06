NW LPD Team Underage Drinking Enforcement Results

overhead view of generic drink aluminum cans

(KFOR NEWS December 6, 2022) In an effort to impact illegal behavior on home football Saturdays, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team coordinated an underage drinking project to coincide with the return of school and the football season. Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.

During the last four home football games, from October 1st to November 19th, extra officers were utilized to impact underage drinking along with other illegal activity prior to the kick off of each game. Their results were as follows:

Consuming in Public Citations 26

Minor in Possession Citations 23

Urinating in Public Citations 7

Littering Citation 1

False Information Citations 3

Minor Misrepresenting Age 10

Narcotics Citations 11

DUS Citations 2

Misdemeanor Citations 6

Misc. Traffic Citations 2

Parking Citations 166

Parking/Traffic Warnings 99

Vehicles Towed 40

Warrants Arrests 3

READ MORE: Ricketts To Seek U.S. Senate Seat