NWS Meteorologist Explains Snow Squall Warning Criteria

Snow fall outside the KFOR studios in north Lincoln from February 2023. (File photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–That blast of snow and wind Thursday afternoon prompted the National Weather Service in Valley to issue a snow squall warning for the first time.

According to Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, it’s the equivalent to what a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning would be during the spring and summer months, but the snow squall warning means there is a brief period of strong winds and heavy snow.

Officially at the Lincoln Airport, about 8-hundreths of an inch of snow was reported. Totals across Lincoln varied from 1 to nearly 3 inches.