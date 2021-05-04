NWU BASEBALL: Kolbush Named ARC Position Player of The Week
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics May 3)–The American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) named Nebraska Wesleyan baseball’s Derek Kolbush as its Baseball Position Player of the Week on Monday.
Kolbush garners the accolade after one of the best single-game hitting performances in NWU baseball history. Kolbush drove in eight RBIs in a seven-inning win at Central College on Friday, April 30. Four of the eight RBIs came on a grand slam in the fourth inning with the other four RBIs coming off of a single in the fifth inning and a double in the sixth inning. The last time a Prairie Wolf had at least seven RBIs in a game was April 23, 2002.
For the series, Kolbush had 10 RBIs, six hits, and two home runs with four runs scored and a batting average of .429. The performance helped Nebraska Wesleyan score 26 runs in the four-game series.
It is the first A-R-C Position Player of the Week award for Kolbush in his Nebraska Wesleyan career. It is also the fourth time a Prairie Wolf has received a weekly honor from the conference this season. Kolbush is an Accounting major from Lincoln, Nebraska, and attended Pius X High School.