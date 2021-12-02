NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Lash’s 30 Helps P-Wolves To Win Over Central

PELLA, Iowa (NWU Athletics Dec. 1) – The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team defeated Central College, 67-58, in its American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) opener. With the win, NWU has won four of its last five conference openers. Peter Lash had a career-high 30 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Lash’s big performance was fueled by 21 second-half points. In the second half, Lash shot 8-of-12 from the field and connected on two three-pointers. The double-double in the game was Lash’s third this season. The 15 rebounds are also the most by a Prairie Wolf since Elijah Thatch’s 15 boards against Dubuque on March 9, 2021.NWU never trailed in the victory as Central was only able to tie the game. Defensively, Nebraska Wesleyan stifled the Dutch on the perimeter, allowing just three three-pointers over 40 minutes and limited them to shoot 15.8 percent from beyond the arc. Central was also just 47.8 percent (11-of-23) at the free-throw line in the game as the Prairie Wolves were 75 percent (15-of-20). Carter Glenn and Landon Torneten joined Lash scoring in double figures. Glenn chipped in 14 points and was 4-of-6 at the free-throw stripe. Torneten scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field with five rebounds and four assists, a game-high. UP NEXTThe Prairie Wolves travel to Decorah, Iowa to play Luther College on Saturday, December 4 with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m.