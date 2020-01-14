NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: P-Wolves Drop One Spot In D3Hoops Rankings
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics)–Despite two conference wins last week, the Nebraska Wesleyan University men’s basketball team fell one spot to No. 11 in this week’s D3hoops.com/NCAA Top 25 poll that was released on Monday afternoon (Jan. 13).
NWU, now 13-2 overall, received 390 total points in this week’s poll to come in at No. 11. Elmhurst moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 to pass the Prairie Wolves and enter the top 25.
Swarthmore received all 25 first place votes to stay at No. 1 in the national poll. Wittenberg stayed at No. 2 with Emory climbing three spots to No. 3. St. John’s, a team NWU defeated in the season opener, moved up three spots to No. 4 and Middlebury rounds out the top five.
Nebraska Wesleyan is the only undefeated team in American Rivers Conference play with a perfect 6-0 conference record to hold a two-game advantage in the league standings.
The Prairie Wolves return home this Wednesday (Jan. 15) to close out their three-game homestand by hosting Coe College at 7:30 pm at Snyder Arena.
D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, Week 6