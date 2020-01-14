      Weather Alert

NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: P-Wolves Drop One Spot In D3Hoops Rankings

Jan 14, 2020 @ 9:45am

LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics)–Despite two conference wins last week, the Nebraska Wesleyan University men’s basketball team fell one spot to No. 11 in this week’s D3hoops.com/NCAA Top 25 poll that was released on Monday afternoon (Jan. 13).

NWU, now 13-2 overall, received 390 total points in this week’s poll to come in at No. 11.  Elmhurst moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 to pass the Prairie Wolves and enter the top 25.

Swarthmore received all 25 first place votes to stay at No. 1 in the national poll.  Wittenberg stayed at No. 2 with Emory climbing three spots to No. 3.  St. John’s, a team NWU defeated in the season opener, moved up three spots to No. 4 and Middlebury rounds out the top five.

Nebraska Wesleyan is the only undefeated team in American Rivers Conference play with a perfect 6-0 conference record to hold a two-game advantage in the league standings.

The Prairie Wolves return home this Wednesday (Jan. 15) to close out their three-game homestand by hosting Coe College at 7:30 pm at Snyder Arena.

D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, Week 6

 

1 Swarthmore (25) 13-0
2 Wittenberg 13-0
3 Emory 11-1
4 St. John’s 12-1
5 Middlebury 14-1
6 Randolph-Macon 13-1
7 UW-Platteville 13-1
8 Marietta 12-1
9 St. Thomas 11-2
10 Elmhurst 13-1
11 Nebraska Wesleyan 13-2
12 Colby 13-0
13 Washington U. 10-2
14 UW-La Crosse 12-1
15 Johns Hopkins 11-2
16 North Central (Ill.) 12-3
17 Babson 11-2
18 Albertus Magnus 11-1
19 Springfield 11-2
20 Wooster 11-2
21 Whitworth 10-3
22 Amherst 10-4
23 Virginia Wesleyan 12-2
24 Pomona-Pitzer 11-2
25 St. Norbert 11-2