NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Post-Season Honors For P-Wolves’ Garver

SALEM, VA - MARCH 17, 2018: Ryan Garver of Nebraska Wesleyan drives to the hoop during the Division III Men's Basketball Championship held at the Salem Civic Center on March 17, 2018 in Salem, Virginia. Nebraska Wesleyan defeated Wisconsin-Oshkosh 78-72 for the national title. (Photo by Andres Alonso/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Nebraska Wesleyan senior men’s basketball player Ryan Garver has been selected to play in the 2019 Reese’s Division III College All-Star game, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced on Monday. The game will be played as part of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship. Reese’s brand is the official candy partner of the NCAA.

The Reese’s Division III All-Star game will be played Saturday, March 16, at 4:30 pm prior to the NCAA Division III championship game at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The teams are composed of two senior student-athletes from each of the eight regions in Division III, two at-large selections and two seniors who were selected by online voting of D3hoops.com.

Garver is playing on Team Schlosser, coached by Bob Schlosser who is the longest tenure and winningest coach in Elizabethtown men’s basketball history. He coached for 27 seasons before retiring following the 2016-17 season.

Garver (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Northeast HS) was the 2019 American Rivers Conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. He ended the season averaging 15.9 points per game shooting 62.9 percent from the floor. Garver led NCAA III basketball averaging 7.7 assists per season and was 5th in the nation at 2.96 steals a game.

He becomes the second Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball player to participate in the Division III All-Star game, joining Trey Bardsley who played in the 2016 contest.

Garver was named 1st-Team All-Region and the West Region MVP, while senior Cooper Cook is 2nd-Team All-West Region.