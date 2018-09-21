NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Pre-Season Ranked No. 1 In One Poll

Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball coach Dale Wellman holding up the net after the Prairie Wolves won the NCAA Division III men's national championship on March 17, 2018. (Courtesy of NWU Athletics)

Street & Smith’s Basketball Preseason Magazine has ranked Nebraska Wesleyan No. 1 in their NCAA Division III Preseason Top 10 rankings.

The Prairie Wolves, the 2018 NCAA III National Champion, return four starters from the team that went 30-3 during the 2017-18 season setting a new school record for victories.

According to Street & Smith’s Chuck Mistovich, “The Prairie Wolves generated little attention early last year but, wow, did they finish big, winning the National Title. Coach Dale Wellman won’t surprise anyone this season, but he is ready for all challengers.”

NWU had two players listed as preseason NCAA III All-Americans. Senior forward Cooper Cook and junior guard Nate Schimonitz were both preseason 2nd-Team All-Americans. Other starters returning for the Prairie Wolves are senior guard Ryan Garver who was honorable mention All-American and the 2018 Co-Conference Player of the Year and junior guard Jack Hiller.

Whitman College, who NWU defeated in the Elite 8 last season, is ranked 2nd in the preseason top ten followed by Williams College at No. 3.

Nebraska Wesleyan will open the 2018-19 season with an exhibition game at Doane University on November 2. The regular season begins with a home game against Grinnell College on November 8 at Snyder Arena.

This Saturday the NWU basketball team will receive their national championship rings at halftime of the Nebraska Wesleyan-Wartburg College football game.

Street & Smith’s NCAA III Preseason Top 10

1. Nebraska Wesleyan

2. Whitman

3. Williams

4. Whitworth

5. Wisconsin-Stevens Point

6. Augustana

7. Wisconsin-Oshkosh

8. MIT

9. Hamilton

10. New Jersey City