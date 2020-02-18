NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Remain Ranked At No. 6 In Division III Poll
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics Feb. 17)–The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team stayed at No. 6 week in week 11 of the D3hoops.com NCAA III Top 25 poll that was released on Monday (Feb. 17). The Prairie Wolves received 471 total points to climb two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 this week.
The Prairie Wolves received 515 total points, just four points behind No. 5 Wittenberg. Swarthmore stays at No. 1 with a 23-0 record getting 22 first place votes. Randolph-Macon moves up to No. 2 with two first place votes and St. Thomas got the other first place vote to move to 3rd. They defeated St. John’s last week, dropping SJU to 4th in the poll.
Nebraska Wesleyan has won 11 straight games moving their record to 21-2 overall. The Prairie Wolves are undefeated at 14-0 in American Rivers Conference play heading into the final week of the regular season. NWU has already clinched the conference regular season championship and the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament.
The Prairie Wolves play at Simpson College on Wednesday (Feb. 21) then close out the regular season at home on Saturday taking on second place Loras College for senior day. NWU will honor eight seniors prior to the game on Saturday afternoon.
D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll, Week 11