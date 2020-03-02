NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairiewolves To Host Webster In First Round of NCAA Division III Tourney
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 2)–The No. 10 ranked Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III Tournament this Friday (Mar. 6) and Saturday (Mar. 7) at Snyder Arena, according to pairings released on Monday morning.
The Prairiewolves will host Webster University of St. Louis at 7:30pm Friday, with the winner to face the winner of the 5pm game between Washington University (St. Louis) and Bethany Lutheran of Minnesota, in a 7pm Saturday game.
KFOR will cover the NWU games in the tournament, including Friday night’s game with Webster.
The full bracket is below by clicking on the link.
NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket