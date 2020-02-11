NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Schimonitz Named ARC Player Of The Week Again
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa–-(News Release)– The American Rivers Conference has named Nebraska Wesleyan senior men’s basketball player Nate Schimonitz Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and the Male Athlete of the Week. This is the 5th time during the 2019-20 season that Schimonitz has garnered basketball player of the week honors and the second time he is the overall Male Athlete of the week.
Schimonitz (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep) put together another impressive week on the hardwood helping the Prairie Wolves secure their fourth straight regular season conference title with road wins at Coe College and Luther College.
In the victory at Coe on Wednesday, he scored a game-high 33 points with eight assists and six rebounds while shooting 13-21 from the field. He came back on Saturday to score 23 points with seven assists in the victory at Luther.
For the week, Schimonitz averaged 28.0 points, 7.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He shot 55.3 percent from the field, making 6-12 from 3-point range.
Schimonitz has now won Conference Player of the Week honors 10 times during his career.
His season scoring average of 26.9 points per game ranks 4th in NCAA III. He leads the American Rivers Conference in assists at 5.9 per game and his field goal percentage of 60.3 ranks 2nd in the league.
Schimonitz went over the 1,900-career point plateau over the weekend with 1,906 points. He needs 12 points to move past Trey Bardsley for 3rd on the NWU all-time scoring charts.
Nebraska Wesleyan has won 10 straight games to improve to 20-2 overall and 13-0 in American Rivers conference play. The Prairie Wolves are next in action on Saturday (Feb. 15) when they host Central College at Snyder Arena.