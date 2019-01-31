NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Schimonitz, Reimers Lead Prairie Wolves In Win Over Central College

PELLA, Iowa – Nate Schimonitz and Clay Reimers both scored season-highs as No. 2 Nebraska Wesleyan got back to their winning ways with a 95-70 victory on the road at Central College on Wednesday night (Jan. 30) at Kuyper Gymnasium in Pella, Iowa.

NWU improves to 19-1 overall and 10-1 overall in American Rivers Conference play as they maintain a two-game lead in the league standings. Central drops to 7-13 overall.

The Prairie Wolves never trailed in the game as they withstood a barrage of 3-pointers by the Dutch. Central ended the game with 18 made 3-pointers on 44 total attempts, but the 38.8 percent overall shooting kept the Dutch at bay the majority of the game.

Late in the 1st half, Central cut the lead to 31-29 with 6:28 to play before intermission. From there, Nebraska Wesleyan went on a 17-0 run to take a 46-29 lead into the locker room holding the Dutch scoreless for the final six and a half minutes. That was the difference in the game as Central never got closer than 11 points.

Offensively NWU was able to get back on track after being held under 80 points the previous two games. The Prairie Wolves shot 55.7 percent for the game and made 8-24 from 3-point range. NWU was dominant inside with 48 paint points compared to only 12 for the Dutch. The Prairie Wolves also outrebounded Central by 20 (48-28).

Schimonitz was the main offensive weapon for the Prairie Wolves as he had a very efficient night. Schimonitz scored a career-high 29 points making 5-6 from 3-point range and 12-16 overall. He also had six rebounds and five assists on the night.

Clay Reimers posted his second double-double of the year and also scored a season-high with 21 points. Reimers was 9-17 from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds. They were the only two players to reach double figures.

Cooper Cook just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, the sixth straight game he pulled down nine rebounds. Ryan Garver had eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Central was led by Jaden Moody who made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Jamel McKnight made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to go along with seven assists. The Dutch did not attempt a single free throw on the night.

NWU now returns home to face Buena Vista University on Saturday (Feb. 2) at Snyder Arena. The tip-off between the Prairie Wolves and Beavers is set for 4 pm.

