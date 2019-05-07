NWU Men’s Golf Earns Bid to NCAA III National Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Wesleyan was one of 42 teams to earn a spot in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf National Championships when the field was officially announced on Monday (May 5) by the NCAA III men’s golf national committee.

The 2019 NCAA DIII Championships will be held May 14-17 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky hosted by Transvylvania University. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play. A total of 216 participants, 42 teams and six individuals, are competing in the 2019 Championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

Nebraska Wesleyan is making their 32nd appearances at the NCAA III Championships and second straight trip. They earned an automatic bid by winning the American Rivers Conference Championships that were competed on May 1 at Hillcrest Country Club.

NWU is looking to make the cut for the first time since 2010 when they finished 17th overall. The Prairie Wolves, who were the 2006 NCAA III National Champions, placed in the top ten six of eight seasons from 2002-09.

Head Coach Derrick Ceder, the 2019 American Rivers Conference Coach of the Year, is sending a team to nationals that has four of the five same players from last season.

Sophomore Alex Kubik (Aurora, Neb.) was the Conference Player of the Year winning the conference championships this past weekend. Kubik has the best scoring average on the team this year at 74.90, and he posted the team’s top score last year at the NCAA III Championships.

The only senior making the trip is Jeff Paschal (Papillion, Neb.) who earned All-Conference honors this past weekend. Paschal placed 4th at the A-R-C Championships and has a season average of 77.44.

Two other sophomores, Christian Hall (Omaha, Neb.) and Grant Johnson (Lincoln, Neb.) are making their second straight appearance. Hall has been the team’s No. 2 golfer shooting 75.95, with Johnson coming in third at 76.95. Freshman Dalton Mogul (York, Neb.) is the fifth NWU golfer. He has played in nine tournaments this season shooting 80.4 in 15 rounds.

NWU Men’s Golf National Championship Participants

Christian Hall, SO, Omaha, Neb./Millard West HS

Grant Johnson, SO, Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Lutheran HS

Alex Kubik, SO, Aurora, Neb./Aurora HS

Dalton Mogul, FR, York, Neb./York HS

Jeff Paschal, SR, Papillion, Neb./Papillion-LaVista HS