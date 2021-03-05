O Street Traffic Enforcement Detail In Spring
(KFOR NEWS March 5, 2021) In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department, working in conjunction with the Nebraska State Patrol, will be conducting traffic enforcement details on yet to be determined evenings in March through June 2021.
The objective is to conduct a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Detail within the city limits of Lincoln to reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes and promote safe and responsible driving behavior. This will be a joint detail with emphasis on O Street between 17th and 98th Streets.
The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail.
LPD hopes by raising awareness, along with added enforcement, it can help reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death in 2021 as compared to 2020.
