October 15th Proclaimed Slow Down, Move Over Day in Nebraska

Slow Down, Move Over” Day (AAA)

(KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts, has declared October 15, 2022 “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska.

AAA – The Auto Club Group worked with community partners and the Office of the Governor on a proclamation to promote the protection of all motorists on the roadside in order to strengthen the existing “Slow Down, Move Over” law, Statute 61-6,378

“While all 50 states have a Slow Down, Move Over law, nearly a quarter of motorists don’t know these laws exist or how they vary from state to state,” explains Brian Ortner with AAA Nebraska. “This proclamation helps bring awareness that motorists can help those outside disabled vehicles stay safe by moving over and slowing down for every vehicle that is on the roadside.”

Nebraska’s current law protects roadside workers and their vehicles including first responders, tow trucks, and utility vehicles, but does not yet cover municipal vehicles, road maintenance or disabled vehicles. Research shows that nearly 350 people are struck and killed every year while outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside in the United States from 2016-2020, In Nebraska 8 people have been killed on the roadside in this time frame.

To protect emergency responders, AAA and other traffic safety advocates have led the way in getting Move Over laws passed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This year, we are working with the Towing and Recovery Association of America to introduce a federal resolution for a National Move Over Law Day, and announcing the Move Over for Me campaign as a way to remind drivers of the importance of paying attention, slowing down and moving over when they see others at the side of the road working or stranded with a disabled vehicle.

