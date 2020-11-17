October Fatalities

Courtesy of 1011now
(KFOR NEWS November 17, 2020) During the month of October 2020, twenty-two people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation found these 22 fatalities occurred in 21 fatal crashes.
10 of the 18 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 5 were using seatbelts, and 3 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
12 of the fatalities were in rural locations…
4 fatalities were on the interstate, 10 on other highways, and 8 on local roads…
One of the fatalities were pedestrians…
3 of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
