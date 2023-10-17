KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Officer Involved Shooting Early Tuesday in North Lincoln

October 17, 2023 4:41AM CDT
Share
Officer Involved Shooting Early Tuesday in North Lincoln
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Oct. 17)–An officer-involved shooting is under investigation following an incident that happened early Tuesday at the Lincoln Bus Depot at 5250 Superior Street, where a male suspect on board a bus stabbed a Lincoln police officer.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Bus Depot at 5250 Superior Street early on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Swanigan, 10/11 News)

According to a statement from LPD to KFOR News, another officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect once. The officer who was stabbed is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer was not injured.

The suspect is in custody at the hospital and receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. More details will be made available later.

Lincoln News