Officer Stabbed With Dirty Needle During Medical Call

A Lincoln Police officer will have to undergo at least six months of testing after being stabbed with a used needle late Tuesday night.

Paramedics and police were sent out to a home northwest of 27th and Superior about a 27-year-old man unconscious at the bottom of some stairs. When he woke up, police said the man started fighting the medics so they injected him with a sedative. He grabbed the needle and stabbed it into a police officer’s arm.

Both the officer and man were taken to the hospital. Police say the officer has to be tested over the next few months to make sure he doesn’t get sick.

Meanwhile, the man faces a charge of second-degree assault on an officer once he’s let out of the hospital.