Officials Discussing Security In Case Of Former President Trump Indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks by a Manhattan grand jury and appear in a courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

That’s according to four law enforcement officials who spoke Friday to The Associated Press.

There has been no public announcement of any timeframe for the grand jury’s secret work.

The officials say authorities are just preparing in case of an indictment, so they are considering security, planning and the practicalities of a potential court appearance.

Trump has cast the investigation as a political “witch hunt.”