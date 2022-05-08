Ohio man causes $7,500 of damage near Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 8, 2022 – KOLN) – A 22-year-old Ohio man caused around $7,500 in damage near Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to the area around PBA at 1:19 p.m. on reports of a vandalism.
LPD said that 22-year-old Anthony Williams of Cincinnati, Ohio had been discharged from an Amtrak train due to poor behavior. Upset by this, Williams found a shovel and broke the windows of 11 vehicles, causing around $7,500 in damage.
Williams was arrested for criminal mischief.