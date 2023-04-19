Oklahoma Official Who Discussed Killing Reporters Resigns

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A county commissioner in far southeast Oklahoma who was apparently caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people has resigned from office.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office confirmed Wednesday it had received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings.

The threatening comments by Jennings and officials with the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office were obtained by McCurtain Gazette-News. They have sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Tuesday, officials did not address the recorded discussion but claimed the recording was illegal.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Wednesday it has launched an investigation into the matter.