Old Rag Over Conduit In Bathroom Ceiling To Blame For Small Fire

A close call for folks living at an east Lincoln home, after they saw a light haze early Wednesday morning, thinking that something was on fire.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called shortly after midnight to a home in the 400 block of Lakewood Drive, which is near 70th and “O.” Once firefighters got inside, LFR spokesperson Nancy Crist said they used their thermal imaging camera on a hot spot found in the ceiling of a bathroom, next to where a light fixture used to be.

Seeing the light haze, firefighters opened up the ceiling and found an old rag over a conduit that was smoldering and had caught on fire.

Crist says the rag apparently was left behind after construction work was done over 20 years ago.

She says there was minimal damage.