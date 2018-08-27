Olsson Associates Plans To Expand Headquarters In West Haymarket

Mayor Chris Beutler and Olsson Associates announced Monday the design and consulting firm is expanding its headquarters in the West Haymarket with a four-story building south of its current location at Canopy and “P” streets.

The $19 million dollar project will create 67,000 square feet of office space and 5,800 feet of retail space on Canopy Street.

“This project is about our history and our future–a company founded in Lincoln more than 60 years ago expanding in the newest area of the Capital City,” said Mayor Beutler. “I appreciate Olsson’s continuing investment in our growing community. This will be the sixth redevelopment project for the West Haymarket, which adds up to over $112 million in private investment in the area. This new project on the south half of the block continues the momentum to bring more redevelopment down Canopy Street and into South Haymarket.

“Olsson Associates has enjoyed a long and successful history in Lincoln, thanks to the many people and businesses who have supported us,” said Brad Strittmatter, CEO of Olsson Associates. “We are committed to staying in Lincoln, and this new project ensures that we have the space to continue to grow our business. The West Haymarket has been a huge benefit to our company since we moved our headquarters here in 2014. The amenities and atmosphere in this part of Lincoln foster an exciting and creative work environment that is attractive to our workforce, which ultimately benefits our clients.”

Olsson will invest over $16 million in the building, which will be similar in design and construction to its current headquarters. About $2.8 million in tax increment financing will be used. The project will allow the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency (JPA) to complete unfinished streetscape connections to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Skywalks will connect to the adjacent Blue 3 garage, as well as the current Olsson building. The project will connect to the District Energy Corporation (DEC), bringing down the energy bill for all DEC users.

A redevelopment agreement is expected to be presented to the City Council and the JPA in September. The project could start as early as November and be completed in early 2020.