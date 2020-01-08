Omaha Area Teacher On Leave Amid Allegations of Child Pornography
OMAHA–(WOWT Jan. 8)–A teacher from Westgate Elementary in Omaha’s Westside School District is now on administrative leave and has been arrested. Omaha Police booked Michael Reilly on 9-counts, including 6 linked to child pornography. Reilly is listed as a 6th-grade teacher at Westgate Elementary. In a letter to parents, the school district stressed that at this time, Omaha Police say they do not have reason to believe there are victims at Westgate or in the Westside Community Schools.