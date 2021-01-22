Omaha Baby Will Have Historic Birth Certificate
Omaha, NE (January 22, 2021) An otherwise ordinary birth in Omaha last night will generate a memorable and historic Birth Certificate. sweet little story developed in Omaha last night
A baby girl was born at CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy at 9:21 P.M. In Military time, it was 21:21 on 1/21/21. The staff put the family in Room 21.
Ibtihal is the daughter of Tessirou Ouro-Tagba (Mom) and Nasar Bagnanga. The family lives in Omaha. She weighed 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
